Local first responders participate in ‘No Shave November’ to join the fight against cancer

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – It’s already November and that means ‘No Shave November‘ is among us.

According to the ‘No Shave November’ website, the goal is to donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle.

It’s not just for men though. The national organization encourages people to grow a beard, cultivate a mustache, let legs go natural, and skip wax appointments.

Crockett Police Department

The Crockett Police Department is helping to raise awareness for cancer by participating in ‘No Shave November’, which encourages people to forgo shaving and embrace hair growth, which many cancer patients are not able to attain.

Chief Clayton Smith has authorized the temporary suspension of the Crocket Police grooming and appearance rules from November 1 through November 30 to allow those participating to raise awareness and funds to support ‘No Shave November’ in its quest to fight cancer.

This is the first year the department is participating in ‘No Shave November’ but continues to support the fight against cancer as it affects so many families and neighbors.

The Crockett Police Department isn’t the only one who can participate though. They are asking for your participation in joining their team.

To join, simply stop by the Crockett Police Station at 200 North Fifth Street or email crockettpd@crockettexas.org to let them know your eagerness to join.

Officers will pay $50.00 to participate and outside team members are asked to donate any amount they can. On November 30, the complete amount of donations will be presented to the charity that is selected by the department.

On the same day, a team photo will be taken, available to all members showing the progress made throughout the month.