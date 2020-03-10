Local financial advisor advises the public to be vigilant as the stock market recovers

Live Now
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As more coronavirus cases were confirmed across the nation, the stock market plunged and oil prices decreased.

Due to the sudden drop, the market was forced to halt trading for 15 minutes.

“Sometimes I think we think the stock market is going to go down and stay down but the truth is, from a historical standpoint, the broad indexes of the stock market have never declined in value a great deal and stayed down forever. They have always recovered and so far have gone on eventually to hit new highs. So it’s a matter of timing, and being able to stay in long enough during these times to recover what’s been lost, at least on a temporary basis,” said Jay Oliver, financial advisor.

He added that it’s important to remember to make thoughtful decisions and not react emotionally when the stock market undergoes changes.

Along with a drop in the stock market, oil prices decreased. While the coronavirus is causing concern in multiple areas, President Donald Trump blamed the DOW’s drop on Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Russia would not agree to reduce oil production to prop up prices and the Saudis retaliated by dumping oil onto the market to cripple Russia’s oil industry.

