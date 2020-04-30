Local EMS teams train to be part of state’s coronavirus Rapid Response Quick Response Force

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas EMS crews were trained on Thursday to be part of Texas’ Rapid Assessment Quick Response Force to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The state asked if we would do it and I immediately said, ‘Yes, we’re here to help,’” said John Smith, CEO of UT Health EMS.

Teams are deployed throughout the state to identified hotspots and help set up medical triage at the sites. The governor’s plan wants the teams to have nursing homes as its primary target.

Roy Langford, the regional director for UT Health EMS said that “it’s a team effort throughout the whole state.”

The teams are a spin-off of what was developed for devastating weather events, which were created after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Langford himself was deployed on a team to assist with the response to Hurricane Harvey.

“This Rapid Assessment Quick Response Force is a new concept and it was developed because of this virus,” Langford said. “This concept is just that we’re going in to help with the assessment of the situation, do some testing and see if they can get a handle on it through the local department of health.”

Training of the team was led by Dr. Yagnesh Desai, the Medical Director for UT Health East Texas.