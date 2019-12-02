Local church hosting ‘Buy a tree, Change a life’ event to help orphanages and foster children

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rose Heights Church is giving back this holiday season with their ‘Buy a tree, Change a life‘ event this holiday season.

Their mission is to help children who are in orphanages across the globe or in foster care here in East Texas.

They encourage families and individuals to come out and purchase real Christmas trees until Sunday, December 8.

During the event, people will also be able to participate in games and other entertainment.

The Pastor at Rose Heights spoke on what the ministry means to them and the community.

“We support orphanages around the world and local ministries as well. So yeah this has been apart of rose heights for a long time. And the scripture says that pure religion is taking care of the widows and the orphans so we’re just doing what the bible says,” said dough Anderson, Lead Pastor.

100% of the proceeds and will go to support programs here in Smith County and those abroad.