LIVING WITH DEMENTIA: Tyler man continues his mission to educate East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) An East Texas man is sharing more on his fight with a rare and aggressive form of dementia.

Don Kent is your typical dad. He enjoys cooking out with his sons and having fun with his grandkids.

“I love every one of them in their own way,” Don Kent, a retired attorney from Tyler says. “From Madison to Katheryn…they are very precious to me.”

Every day, you will find his wife of 44 years, right by his side, holding his hand.

“It was love at first sight by him, and I was fairly young,” Cynthia Stevens Kent, an attorney in Tyler says. “I said this is a big grown man! I was 16 years old.”

For the past two years, the Kents have faced a difficult challenge after Don was diagnosed with a debilitating disease.

“I passed out while I was at dinner in New Orleans for a family wedding,” Don says. “My wife’s family is from New Orleans, and I started feeling odd at the dinner table and passed out.”

After multiple medical visits, Don was found to have Lewy Body Dementia. It’s caused when protein deposits develop in nerve cells in the parts of the brain that affect thinking, memory and movement. Within a month, Don began experiencing fogginess and hallucinations.

Microscopic image of a Lewy body. Courtesy of Carol F. Lippa, MD, Drexel University College of Medicine and National Institute on Aging.

“I was here on the couch and thought I heard a train coming through the house. I knew that didn’t make sense, but to me, I was sensing and hearing a train chugging down the track and coming into our house.”

He also began having difficulties operating simple appliances like microwaves. Don also started to act out his dreams during his sleep.

“I usually dream I’m in a fight, and one night I gave my wife a black eye.”

Two years after his diagnosis, he experiences more days of extreme fogginess in his mind. There have been instances where he does not recognize his own wife, and he has also physically fallen.

“It may be signs of early Parkinson’s, but I can’t tell. I tend to think it’s the visual-spatial problems at this point.”

The Kents have also made changes around the house such as adding a handicapped accessible shower all in preparation for the future.

“We love each other very much,” Cynthia says. “When you love someone, you go through the journey with them.”

Don has made it his mission to educate East Texans about this little known disease by delivering speeches and partnering with the UT Tyler School of Nursing to create an online presentation that anyone can access.

Don has three sons. They try to keep life normal by continuing their tradition of collecting baseball cards and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys.

“The way I try to handle it is just keep normal interactions with him,” Jarad Kent, Don’s son says. “We talk sports. Talk news. He’s very avid about politics and the news. As healthy as possible, we try to keep him engaged and keep the mind sharp.”

Don refuses to let Lewy Body dementia keep him down and continues to lead a normal life by having fun with the grandkids. Ultimately, he says he does not want to be seen as a person dying from dementia.

“I have a mission in life. A purpose in life. I think I can help others,” Don says. “I know I felt alone. I want to help fellow travelers on this journey. I want to help people live with dementia and be the best we can be with our disease and not be known as people dying from dementia.”