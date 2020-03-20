Livestock industry faces uncertainty with stock market and sales

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – As many businesses are affected by the coronavirus, the cattle ranchers and beef suppliers are feeling the effects too.

To help with the industry, the sale at the Longview Livestock Auction still took place Thursday but the concern for the ranchers and suppliers still lingers.

“There’s a lack in confidence because the future market is following the stock market so with that the prices are going down and it’s really creating a hardship on our producers.”

While meat is limited at local grocery stores, several students across East Texas are auctioning off their animals that they were not able to show in Rodeo Houston or Rodeo Austin due to cancellations.

You can find those students by going to the Stock Show Auctions website or talking to your local agriculture extension agent.