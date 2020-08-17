LIST: East Texas schools returning to classes on Monday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, a new wave of East Texas school districts will return back to their classrooms for the first time in five months.

Many districts are offering a mix of either in-person or hybrid learning due to the coronavirus.

For the most updated information for your school district, check the district website.

  • Alto ISD
  • Avinger ISD
  • Brownsboro ISD
  • Cayuga ISD
  • Daingerfield ISD
  • Harmony ISD
  • Hemphill ISD
  • Hudson ISD
  • Jefferson ISD
  • Karnack ISD
  • La Poynor ISD
  • Laneville ISD
  • Leverett’s Chapel ISD
  • Longview ISD
  • Mt. Enterprise ISD
  • Neches ISD
  • New Diana ISD
  • Quitman ISD
  • San Augustine ISD
  • Shelbyville ISD
  • Spring Hill ISD
  • Tenaha ISD

