LIST: Access to online and drive-in Easter Sunday church services in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With Easter Sunday hopping around the corner, several churches in the East Texas area have adapted the way they celebrate this religious holiday. Below, you can find a list of churches who will be doing their services either on their websites, Facebook pages, YouTube accounts, or churches who will be holding drive-in services.
STREAMING FROM WEBSITE
Smith County
- Green Acres Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m., Tyler
- Dayspring United Methodist Church at 7:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., Tyler
- First Presbyterian Church, Tyler
- St. Francis’ Episcopal Church, Tyler
- Diocese of Tyler at 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
- Glenwood Church of Christ, Tyler
Gregg County
- First United Methodist Church at 10:45 a.m., Longview
- St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Longview
- Mobberly Baptist Church at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., Longview
Cherokee County
- Central Baptist Church at 9:00 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., Jacksonville
Angelina County
- Denman Avenue Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m., Lufkin
STREAMING FROM FACEBOOK PAGE
Smith County
- Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m., Tyler
- New Covenant Church, Tyler
- Pollard United Methodist Church at 7:00 a.m., Tyler
Gregg County
- Trinity Episcopal Church at 10:30 a.m., Longview
- Longview Church of Christ at 10:00 a.m.
Rusk County
- First Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m., Henderson
- Henderson First United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m
Cherokee County
- Afton Grove Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m., Jacksonville
- First United Methodist Church at 8:00 a.m., Rusk
- Trinity Episcopal Church at 10:00 a.m., Jacksonville
- Central Baptist Church, Jacksonville
Houston County
Trinity County
- First United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m, Trinity
Wood County
- First Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m., Quitman
Camp County
- First United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m., Pittsburg
Franklin County
- MVT Oasis Fellowship at 10:00 a.m., Mt. Vernon
San Augustine County
- Liberty Hill Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m., San Augustine
Sabine County
- Fairdale Baptist Church, Hemphill
Upshur County
- Grace Communion at 9:30 a.m., Big Sandy
STREAMING FROM YOUTUBE
Cherokee County
- Central Baptist Church, Jacksonville
Nacogdoches County
- Grace Bible Church at 9:00 a.m., Nacogdoches
Harrison County
- First Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m., Hallsville
DRIVE-IN SERVICE
Smith County
- Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church at 9:00 a.m., Tyler
- Swan Baptist Church at 10:45 a.m., Tyler
- Grace Chapel Assembly of God at 10:00 a.m., Tyler
- Tyler Biker Church
Rusk County
- Forest Home Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m., Kilgore
- Henderson Metro Church at 10:30 a.m.
Cherokee County
- Central Baptist Church at 7:15 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:15 a.m., Jacksonville
Upshur County
- Latch Missionary Baptist Church at 6:50 a.m., Gilmer
Henderson County
- First Baptist Church-Murchison at 11:00 a.m.
If you would like your church to be added to the list we currently have running, then please head to the REPORT IT section of our website and include the name and county of your church as well as the time and location of where to access the Easter Sunday sermon.