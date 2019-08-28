Lindsey Park Nature Trails ranked #7 out of 861 in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Moutain Bike Trails of Texas named Lindsey Park the 7th best biking trail in Texas out of 861.

The website ranks trails based on their difficulty level and ratings among viewers.

Lindsey Park is rated as an intermediate trail with a 4.5/5 star rating.

Going further into details, the biking trails is full 15.1 miles with a 2% elevation grade. Dogs are allowed on the trail but must be leashed.

The trail is managed by the Tyler Bicycle Club and the City of Tyler – Parks and Recreation Department.