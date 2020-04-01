Linden-Kildare staff member tests positive for COVID-19

LINDEN, Texas (KETK) – A staff member at Linden-Kildare CISD tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from the district.
The individual has not handled any meal deliveries or assignments since Monday. They did ride the bus two days last week but had no symptoms while riding and no direct contact with students, according to the district.
The staff member has been quarantined for seven days prior to being diagnosed.
After the district learned of the positive results, they encouraged quarantining for those who have come in contact with the staff member.
They said meal and assignment deliveries will continue as long as there are volunteers willing to serve.
I appreciate the respect and the prayers that many of you are sending our way. Our mission is to serve the students of LKCISD and to do it in the right way. I will continue to only send you the facts and I hope that our community will stay together and support one another.
We are taking every precaution necessary in preparing the meals, packing the meals, and delivering the meals. If you have been receiving meals and no longer wish to, please put a note on your mailbox to let us know not to stop and we will respect that.
I don’t know what the future holds with this virus. I do know I have my own concerns to protect my family as well and I choose to stay involved. Thank you for all of your support.Linden-Kildare CISD