Linden-Kildare staff member tests positive for COVID-19

LINDEN, Texas (KETK) – A staff member at Linden-Kildare CISD tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from the district.

The individual has not handled any meal deliveries or assignments since Monday. They did ride the bus two days last week but had no symptoms while riding and no direct contact with students, according to the district.

The staff member has been quarantined for seven days prior to being diagnosed.

After the district learned of the positive results, they encouraged quarantining for those who have come in contact with the staff member.

They said meal and assignment deliveries will continue as long as there are volunteers willing to serve.