SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Lindale officials are working the scene of a wreck on I-20 eastbound near Toll 49 in Smith County.

Multiple vehicles are involved and I-20 eastbound is down to one lane. Officials are urging drivers to use caution while in the area.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story and KETK will update as more information becomes available.