Lindale man on motorcycle dies after collision with SUV

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man died in a motorcycle wreck late Thursday night after a crash with an SUV.

According to DPS troopers, the wreck was on SH 110 just aftr 9 p.m.

37-year-old Andrew Slemp, of Mineola, was headed south down the highway when he began to turn left. However, he failed to yield the right of way to 61-year-old James Dean Murphy, who was driving the opposite direction on his motorcycle, according to the report.

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene while Slemp was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation.