Lindale ISD introduces new technology for improved communication on bus routes

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – As thousands of students ride the bus to and from school every day, Lindale ISD is finding ways to improve communication in case of emergencies.

The school district introduced the new system, ‘FirstNet’ which is designed to connect bus drivers and the main operations with a simple touch of a screen.

“Before when we had to call every cell phone, it could take us 30 minutes, and sometimes you just have that kind of time, so with this, I can call every bus within seconds,” said Angel Ragland, operations manager with Lindale ISD.

With the weather causing concern and traffic being unpredictable, many are thankful for the new system and how reliable it is.

“It’s instantaneous communication, our parents have the ability to contact our bus barn, and within 10 seconds,” said Jamie Holder, Deputy Superintendent.

The new system also has a live GPS tracking system that gives a location on every bus.

“We can find out if their children on the bus, if they’ve been delivered, where ever their child is,” said Holder.

The system has proven a success which the district hopes will continue as kids are a top priority.