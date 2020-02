DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – East Texas students got the chance of a lifetime to perform next to Lindale native and country artist Miranda Lambert.

On Saturday night, members of the Lindale High School choir joined Miranda on stage at the American Airlines Center in Dallas for her ‘Wildcard Tour’ which is set to last until May.

Miranda Lambert graduated from Lindale High School in 2001. Over 20 students were invited to take part in the performance while singing ‘Tin Man’ with her.