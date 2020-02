LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Funding for the city of Lindale will help pedestrians and bicyclists get better and safer access to schools.

The city was awarded more than $800,000 for improved sidewalks along FM 849. Lindale was part of a multi-million dollar project across the state.

The new sidewalk will start at Perryman Road, continue along Wood Springs Road, and end at Eagle Spirit Drive.

It will connect Moss Elementary School students to houses, downtown, and recreation opportunities.