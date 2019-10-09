Lighting and sidewalk construction to begin in January on MLK Boulevard in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler has taken the next step to put safety first among one of the busiest roads in Tyler.

Lighting and sidewalk improvements are coming to Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The changes come after an agreement between the City Council and the Union Pacific Railroad Company as the areas worked on will overlap portions of the railroad.

The agreement is set to go before the council for approval in November.

“The sidewalk is not continuous and nor is the lighting along Martin Luther King Boulevard. The project extends from Gentry to Broadway. So this is just a project that’s going to provide improvements along that corridor so that pedestrians have a safe well-lighted place to walk, day or night,” said Lisa Crossman, city engineer.

The city has opened bids for the contract with construction to start in January.