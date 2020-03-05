LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS: Rusk County family rebuilds after storm damages home twice

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- One Rusk County family is thankful they are alive and well after they were hit by storm damage not once, but twice in just a few short years.

Powerful winds, during a storm overnight Tuesday caused a large tree to fall into the home of Stefani Jackson.

“A tree fell on our roof, and we all came out and sure enough there was a lot of damage out here at Lake Striker,” she said.

Many residents who live around the lake say they grew up with memories of fishing and swimming at the resort. Now all that is left of those memories is rubble.

“I did cry actually, lots of memories. Lots of memories here as a child and then as an adult my children come here and we swim and ski and all that,” said Jackson.

Looking out at the lake, debris was scattered, pieces were broken, and the pier was left in shambles. As day broke, clean up crews went to work clearing up the destruction left in the storm’s path.

“I believe we had straight-line winds, a lot of hail, a lot of damage, trees down, all county roads are impassable almost at this time,” said Tina Dukes, with the Laneville Volunteer Fire Department.

With all the damage, the scene was all too familiar for the Jackson family.

“A tree had already fell through this house before,” explained Jackson.

This is the second time the Jackson’s have had to rebuild after a storm. Flipping through a book of memories, Stefani looks at what her house used to look like when it was first built.

“So this is what it looked like. We all came together and built this place because a tree had fell through it, and this is what it looked like,” said Jackson.

But that isn’t keeping Jackson from finding hope in the rubble. She plans to rebuild and keep on living thanks to the second chance at life she was given.

“This stuff can be rebuilt. I mean this is nothing compared to Nashville,” said Jackson. “All those people who lost their lives and things that happen every day, compared to all that, this is nothing. We’re really blessed.”

Despite the damage, Jackson says there is still a reason to smile as her family rebuilds, again.