LeTourneau students gets relief after rainfall extinguishes Australia bushfire in home country

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After months of fires that ravaged Australia, one East Texas tennis player is seeing some relief for her home country.

Maddison Brackenreg has tennis is her blood and came to play for LeTourneau University on scholarship.

Last fall she made her annual trip home, but this time things were very different.

Her home country had been engulfed in bushfires for the past several months which destroyed wildlife, homes, and lives.

“It was unreal, I’ve never seen anything like it, I’d look out the window in the morning and it was just haze, you couldn’t see anything, like the building across the river, which normally are clear as day, you couldn’t see,” said Brackenreg.

Although devastation has consumed the country, Australia has been experiencing some of its heaviest rainfall in over 30 years.

Now many of the bushfires have been extinguished, but Brackenreg says the work has only begun.

“They have a lot of resources that have already been donated and we don’t really need much more, so a lot of it is financial donations and if you can’t do that like not everyone’s in that capability, then just share it, share it on Instagram, share it the social feed you have, just keep that conversation going, because as soon as it gets quiet, people will stop taking notice,” said Brackenreg.

If you want to catch Maddison on the court, the LeTourneau Yellow Jackets will be taking on the Baylor Crusaders at 9:00 a.m. at Home this Saturday, February 15.