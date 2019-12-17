How secure is your county’s election website? Here’s how they scored in recent test

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A recent review of election websites was done for all 254 counties by The League of Women Voters of Texas. Results are in and some East Texas counties did really well, while others could use some work.

The review focused on nine areas, including a secure and mobile-friendly site, easy to find and accurate voting information, and help for special voters, like students, special needs, and military.

“What we’d hoped to do is for the counties to use the resources that the league has gathered together to make sure that they provide the information in a way that voters understand, that voters can easily find it,” said Grace Chimene, President of LWV.

Out of the 15 East Texas counties, Gregg, Houston, and Harrison had top scores of 50 out of 111, Smith and Rusk came in second with 45 out of 111, Sabine and Camp were last scoring 10 out of 111. Noting the lack of information for voters on the lower scoring websites.

To check your county, visit this spreadsheet prepared by LWV.

Although Smith County says they are happy with where they landed in the rankings, they say they always want to be better.

“We are constantly trying to evaluate ourselves internally and determine how can we do it better, not just from a security standpoint or website standpoint, but across the board,” said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

The league says there’s a lot that can be done to improve everyone’s scores, and here’s how you can help.

“Active advocates who are voters should actually contact their county, contact their county election website administrator or their district clerk and ask them to fix these issues,” said Chimene.

Issues that can be resolved and make voting resources available for all East Texans.