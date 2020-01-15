Lawsuit against Palestine Athletic Complex dismissed, still responsible for ADA upgrades

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Michael Ivy vs. City of Palestine case regarding ADA upgrades at the Palestine Athletic Complex has recently been dismissed in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District.

While the case has been dismissed, the City is still responsible for resolving all of the ADA issues within the complex.

The park is currently closed and will be closed until further notice.

A meeting is planned for Tuesday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss and identify issues that need to be resolved.

According to the city, they have not authorized any fundraising or sponsorship efforts in regard to the complex. They say if anyone contacts you for fundraising effort, it is not associated with the city.