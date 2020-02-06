Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Latexo ISD canceling all classes for Friday due to flu outbreak

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATEXO, Texas (KETK) – Latexo ISD has decided to cancel classes for all students on Friday after a high number of students came down with the flu.

The school district said that the elementary school has been the hardest hit and that their goal is “to have a three-day break to stop the cycle of the airborne illness.”

The janitorial staff will be doing a deep cleaning of both campuses while the students are out. All school sporting events and extra circular activities will continue as planned.

Superintendent Michael Woodward asked parents to please make sure they keep children home until they are fever-free for 24 hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories