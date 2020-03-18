Live Now
LaPoyner ISD closing indefinitely

LaRue, Texas (KETK) – LaPoyner ISD made an announcement on Wednesday that schools within the district will close indefinitely.

All extracurricular activities, practices, and athletic events are suspended while the schools are closed.

We do not make this decision lightly. We fully realize it presents significant difficulties to working parents. However, we are hopeful that these measures will better ensure the long-term health and safety of children, staff, and the larger community.

LaPoyner ISD

The district says they are finalizing logistics regarding long-distance learning and distribution of food.

Suggestions they say to stay healthy:

  • Don’t shake hands
  • Wash hands regularly
  • Limit movement within the community
  • Remain 3-6 distances between people
  • Don’t congregate in large groups

