Lanes Chapel UMC hosted drive-thru communion on Holy Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Holy Thursday, Christians commemorated Jesus’ last supper by taking communion.

Due to social-distancing guidelines, services were held a little different this year to protect members of the church.

Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church in Tyler hosted a drive-thru communion strictly adhering to hygiene guidelines with everyone staying in their vehicles.

“I had one lady I never would have expected it, tears in her eyes, and she said thank you for doing this, it means so much to me. I always take communion on maundy thursday, and didn’t know how it was going to happen, so thank you for doing this, it’s just a blessing to our folks, we are glad to do it,” said Jeff Gage, Senior Pastor.

Churches remain closed but several are still hosting online streaming and parking lot services.

