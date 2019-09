TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lanes Baptist Church is having its annual pumpkin patch benefiting the church’s food bank and mission trips.

“It just shows me that they care and they want to be a part of something so big. And that’s our whole purpose is to just reach out and love the community and make it fun,” said Cyndi Elmer, a church member.

The pumpkin patch is open from September 28 until October 31.

Be sure to get out there early as it is a great opportunity to take family photos and pet photos.