Lake Tyler boat ramps closed until further notice due to recent rains

Henderson County Jailer fired after being charged with sexually assaulting an inmate
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Rain has caused roads to flood and some have shut down across East Texas. Along with roads, Lake Gladewater and Lake Tyler have closed their boat ramps to the public until further notice.

The lakes are currently at an elevation of 376 feet MSL and are continuing to rise, according to the City of Tyler Utilities. Spillway elevation is at 375.5 feet MSL.

Ramps are being closed due to hazards resulting from debris washed into the lakes by recent rains and to reduce damage resulting from shoreline erosion.

In addition, the lakes are closed to boat traffic from lake residents.

