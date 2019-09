TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The woman who drowned Sunday afternoon in Lake Tyler after jumping off a boat has been identified as 22-year-old Natalie Orr, of Bullard, sources tell KETK.

Orr jumped from a moving boat in the Party Cove area of Lake Tyler. Game wardens found her body around 7 p.m.

An autopsy of her body has been ordered.

KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.