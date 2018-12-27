Lake Gladewater closed due to high water levels

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) - Lake Gladewater has been closed due to water conditions.

According to a press release from the City of Gladewater, the lake is closed until further notice due to current and rising water levels and conditions on the lake.

All boat ramps are now closed and the lake and all all lake activities will remain closed until lake levels and water conditions are closer to normal.

For information contact Gladewater City Hall at 903-845-2196 or Gladewater Police Department at 903-845-2166.