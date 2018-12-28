Lake Gladewater back open
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) - Lake Gladewater has been reopened Friday after being closed due to high lake levels.
According to a press release from the City of Gladewater Thursday, the lake was closed due to current and rising water levels and conditions on the lake.
All boat ramps that were closed, the lake, and all lake activities are now open to the public again.
For information contact:
- Gladewater City Hall at 903-845-2196
- Gladewater Police Department at 903-845-2166
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
