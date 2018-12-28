Local News

Lake Gladewater back open

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) - Lake Gladewater has been reopened Friday after being closed due to high lake levels.

According to a press release from the City of Gladewater Thursday, the lake was closed due to current and rising water levels and conditions on the lake.

All boat ramps that were closed, the lake, and all lake activities are now open to the public again.

  • Gladewater City Hall at 903-845-2196
  • Gladewater Police Department at 903-845-2166

