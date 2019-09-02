LABOR DAY CELEBRATION: East Texas honors workers at annual cookout

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Millions of people across the county celebrate Labor Day, honoring men and women who labor to build and maintain America.

For over 20 years, East Texans gathered to celebrate the holiday and honor all that workers do for our local society, and Monday was no different.

The AFL-CIO Union hosted its annual cookout at Lindsey Park for workers and their families.

“This is a day we pause to celebrate all the hard work that our unions have done for our workplace in the United States of America,” said Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar.

Dr. McKellar hosted the event featuring four guest speakers from all across Texas, with the goal of bringing the community together.

“Labor day means to me, family. Families are so important to our fundamental Christian rights,” said Dallas Judge, Staci Williams.

Local organizations throughout the event featured music, food, fun, and a chance for the public to learn more about what unions do.

“Another thing that Labor Unions work towards is making sure that when I do the same work as the person beside me, that happens to be male. I can get that same pay as well,” explained Dr. McKellar.

Voters were also given the chance to meet with 2020 candidates from the state.

“This Labor Day kicks off the political season, we have statewide candidates who are out here to tell us what they can do for the state of Texas,” said Dr. McKellar.

Texas State Senator candidate, Audrey Spanko, and Texas Supreme Court Nominee, Staci Williams attended the event, to let voters know what issues are important to them.

Overall, the event was a fun time for families here in East Texas to relax while learning more about their community.

FEATURED VENDORS AT THE EVENT:

SMITH COUNTY REGIONAL LABOR COUNCIL:

“We are one of nearly 500 state and local labor councils of the AFL-CIO and are the heart of the labor movement. We are democratically elected bodies dedicated to represent the interests of working people at the state and local level. We mobilize our members and community partners to advocate for social and economic justice and we strive daily to vanquish oppression and make our communities better for all people—regardless of race, color, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation, or ethnic or national origin.” Smith County Regional Labor Council.

TEXAS STATE SENATE CANDIDATE AUDREY SPANKO:

Spanko’s campaign is centered on healthcare, education, women’s rights and health and worker benefits. Their goal is to expand on current coverage for pregnant women and improve state education.

Growing up in Mineola, TX she is hoping to obtain the Texas State Senate position.

SMITH COUNTY DEMOCRATIC CLUB:

“Democrats are people you see in your community: at work, at church, at the store, and at the ballpark. We come from all walks of life, but our shared beliefs and values help shape a strong state and nation where every citizen has the opportunity to succeed.” Smith County Democratic Club

TEXAS SUPREME COURT NOMINEE STACI WILLIAMS:

JEWEL:

“Our mission is to raise awareness by informing both teens and women globally who suffer in silence with pain, heavy bleeding, unhealthy menstrual cycles and the potential toxicity of tampon use. Our goal is to bring light to a taboo subject of female cycles, that has silenced females from all cultures for many years. Our platform will educate females on the important roles of keeping a healthy cycle by encouraging getting active, healthy eating, healthy product choices and community awareness events. The silent suffering stops with the voice of our campaign.” JEWEL

NAACP, TYLER TEXAS BRANCH #6232:

The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. NAACP

The vision of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race NAACP

WOOD COUNTY DEMOCRATIC CLUB