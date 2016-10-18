LA Tech QB earns Earl Campbell Player of the Week honors

Louisiana Tech quarterback, Ryan Higgins, has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the seventh week of the college football season.
The Conference-USA senior quarterback racked up 484 passing yards and was 26/33 passing with five touchdowns in a 56-28 win over Massachusetts in Foxboro. The five touchdown passes tied a career-high for Higgins (threw five touchdowns in the previous game versus Western Kentucky).
For the season, Ryan Higgins is up to 2,353 passing yards on the season with 22 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Higgins has eclipsed 400 passing yards for the fourth time this season and of his career. That ranks fourth in Louisiana Tech program history.
Higgins is a graduate of Hutto High School, Hutto, Texas.
Week 7 Honorable Mentions:
J.T. BARRETT, QB, OHIO STATE – Junior
Wichita Falls, TX (Rider HS)
17/29 – 226 yards, TD, INT | 21 carries – 92 yards, 2 TD
W 30-23 @ #8 Wisconsin (OT)
SKYLER HOWARD, QB, WEST VIRGINIA – Senior
Fort Worth, TX (Brewer HS)
21/31 – 318 yards, TD | 12 carries – 89 yards, 2 TD
W 48-17 @ Texas Tech
JALEN HURTS, QB, ALABAMA – Freshman
Channelview, TX (Channelview HS)
16/26 – 143 yards, INT | 12 carries – 132 yards, 3 TD
W 49-10 @ #9 Tennessee
BAKER MAYFIELD, QB, OKLAHOMA – Senior
Austin, TX (Lake Travis HS)
25/31 – 346 yards, 4 TD, INT | 25 yards rushing
W 38-17 vs. Kansas State
DEDE WESTBROOK, WR, OKLAHOMA – Senior
Cameron, TX (Cameron Yoe HS/Blinn CC)
9 catches – 184 yards, 3 TD
W 38-17 vs. Kansas State
RAWLEIGH WILLIAMS III, RB, ARKANSAS – Sophomore
Dallas, TX (Bishop Lynch HS)
27 carries – 180 yards | 18 yards receiving, TD
W 34-30 vs. #12 Ole Miss
THE EARL CAMPBELL TYLER ROSE AWARD
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division 1 football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year D1 Texas college.
