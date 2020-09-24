KTPN-TV to broadcast Tyler ISD football games, streamed on KETK & FOX51 website and app

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The excitement of East Texas high school football will be coming to KTPN-TV (The Z) beginning Thursday night with the launch of “Tyler Football Live.”

Home games for the Tyler High School Lions and Tyler Legacy Red Raiders played at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Stadium will be broadcast live on KTPN and livestreamed on the digital platforms of sister Nexstar stations KETK.com, FOX51.com, and the KETK mobile app.

It can be seen on channel 51.2 with an over-the-air digital antenna or Suddenlink cable channel 9 in Tyler as well as many other cable systems throughout East Texas.

“We are excited to be able to bring Tyler High School Football to the many fans who are unable to attend the games this year. Our partnership with TISD and KTBB is yet another example of our dedication to our local communities.” Ward L. Huey, KETK/FOX51/KTPN Vice President & General Manager

All games will be announced by veteran East Texas broadcaster Bill Coates, who has called high school, college, and professional sports since 1981, He has been the voice of several local teams, including:

Tyler Junior College

UT Tyler basketball

Tyler High and Tyler Legacy High Schools

Coates is also a six-time winner of the Associated Press Award for Best Sportscast in Texas and a three-time winner of Best Sports Play-by-Play in Texas.

“We are grateful for our partnership with KETK and KTPN so that we can make this viewing opportunity available to our fans,” said Tyler ISD Athletic Director Greg Priest Greg Priest, Tyler ISD Athletic Director

The action kicks off Thursday when “Tyler Football Live” will broadcast the Tyler ISD season opener featuring the Tyler Lions hosting the Texas High Tigers. Below is a list of broadcast schedules for the upcoming season: