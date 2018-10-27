BREAKING NEWS

KPD says suspect in custody for school threat

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 09:13 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 09:13 PM CDT

KILGORE,Texas (KETK) - Kilgore police say they have a suspect in the Kilgore High School threat incident.

In a Facebook post, KPD Chief of Police  Todd Hunter wrote:

"Everyone can rest easy as the suspect is at KPD. Since it is still unfolding I will not give out a lot of details, but we wanted everyone to know the threat has been stopped. It was a former student (white adult male). His name will not be released until he has been formally charged and arraigned."

Chief Hunter characterized the investigation as a "whirlwind" process and said, "Interfacing with Snap Chap and Google was not easy."

He wrote that "privacy comes first with those companies," and said that while he believes strongly in indivisual privacy, "in situations like this Law Enforcement should be given a higher priority."

Chief Hunter lauded Detective John Rowe and Sergeant Trae Portwood for working with DPS and the FBIduring the investigation.

The suspect faces multiple felonies.

