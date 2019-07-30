Koe Wetzel throws shade at Great Texas Balloon Race over apology

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas singer Koe Wetzel shot back at the Great Texas Ballon Race after event organizers apologized to some who were offended by his concert.

Some of those in attendance complained of some profanity used by Wetzel, which is known to be in some of his songs.

A statement released by the GTBR read in part:

“Before we ever entered into contract with Wetzel, we communicated to his management that GTBR is a family oriented event and that while we wanted him to perform, the language he has used at other concerts was not welcome at our event. We were assured that Wetzel understood what was expected.” Great Texas Balloon Race

Wetzel fired back at the apology, pointing to the fact that more than 60,000 fans bought tickets for the event.

Reaction on Facebook to the apology by the GTBR was mixed.

The controversy has also sparked memes on social media about the concert.