Kilgore woman accused of embezzling from Longview employer

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore woman has been arrested for embezzling more than $300,000 from her employer.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kayla Walthers, 29, who worked as a payroll clerk for a medical business in Longview.

Walthers is accused of embezzling money from September 2017 to March 2020.

According to the arrest warrant, she would add money to her regular paycheck, send money to her friends, and deposit money into a second personal bank account.

Authorities say she admitted to the theft when questioned by detectives.

Walthers was released on bond and is awaiting trial.

No court date has been set.