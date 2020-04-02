Kilgore Police warn of coronavirus email scam

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
scamalert2_20150327050539

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore police are warning of a coronavirus email scam that has been becoming more prominent in the East Texas area.

The email appears to be from a hospital and warn that you have been exposed to the virus through contact with a colleague, friend, or family member.

Attached to the email is a “pre-filled” form to download and take with you to the hospital.

Kilgore police warn that clicking on the form will unleash a virus on your computer. They offer these tips to avoid falling victim:

  • Think before you click. The bad guys rely on impulsive clicking.
  • Never download an attachment from an email you weren’t expecting.
  • Even if the sender appears to be from a familiar organization, the email address could be spoofed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar

Trending Stories