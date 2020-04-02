Kilgore Police warn of coronavirus email scam

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore police are warning of a coronavirus email scam that has been becoming more prominent in the East Texas area.
The email appears to be from a hospital and warn that you have been exposed to the virus through contact with a colleague, friend, or family member.
Attached to the email is a “pre-filled” form to download and take with you to the hospital.
Kilgore police warn that clicking on the form will unleash a virus on your computer. They offer these tips to avoid falling victim:
- Think before you click. The bad guys rely on impulsive clicking.
- Never download an attachment from an email you weren’t expecting.
- Even if the sender appears to be from a familiar organization, the email address could be spoofed.