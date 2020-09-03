Kilgore police searching for ‘Burger Bandit’ that broke into Burger King

KILGORE, Texas (KETK)- The Kilgore Police Department are currently looking for a man that broke into a Burger King.

Kilgore PD referred to the man as the “Burger Bandit” on a Facebook post.

They also shared a security camera video that showed the man in action.

The “Burger Bandit” was wearing a red shirt, and he entered the Burger King through a window.

Later in the video he was also seen moving out from behind the burger buns.

Kilgore PD are asking people to contact detective Stephen Goodson at 903-218-6903 or by email at stephen.goodson@cityofkilgore.com with any information.

You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP, or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Refer to KPD Incident #2008-0904