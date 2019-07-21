Kilgore Police Officer shows bull riding skills at party

Tonight, we were dispatched to a large party with loud music… and a mechanical bull in the backyard. We did ask them to turn their music down some, but we found out Karla was celebrating her 22nd birthday. It wouldn’t be a memorable birthday celebration without KPD showing our bull riding skills. We think Officer Besser may have some experience at this? 🤔😂 Posted by Kilgore Police Department on Saturday, July 20, 2019

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A local police officer responded to a noise complaint Saturday to find a mechanical bull.

At first, Officer Besser from Kilgore Police Department went to a house to handle a noise complaint. After finding out it was a 22-year-old’s birthday party, the officer decided to celebrate.

Video posted on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page shows Officer Besser quickly becoming the life of the party by showing off his skills on the mechanical bull.

The Kilgore Police Department did ask the party to turn the music down and earned respect from guests.