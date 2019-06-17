UPDATE: Kilgore canine cop car hijacker reunited with owner

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Cujo, the pitbull, was not going to jail. He wanted to decide his own fate.

Over the weekend, Kilgore Police Department was dispatched on an animal control call. Officers often answers these after hour calls since their animal control unit is not 24/7.

The situation turned out harder than expected.

The officer located the dog running in the neighborhood and imagined an easy capture of the suspect.

The backdoor was opened with hopes Cujo would jump in. In the midst of the pursuit, the officer forgot and left his front door open.

Cujo decided he was not going to jail and jumped in the front seat of the officer’s car. To avoid the aggressive behavior and injury, the officer closed the front door. Cujo was now enjoying plenty of A.C. and the officer’s beef jerky snack.

The chief asked questions over the radio, but received a photo from the officer instead. After stating that the dog did not look happy, the officer responded with, “He ain’t and neither am I.”

Once arriving, the Animal Control Officer took over of the situation and Cujo was safely detained.

“The only injury sustained in this incident was to the officer’s pride,” the chief stated in his Facebook post.

In an update posted Monday evening, the Kilgore Police Department reported that Cujo has been reunited with his owner.

And his real name is Chato.

” We learned from the animal shelter he was really a loving critter. He was most probably scared after escaping his yard,” KPD said in a Facebook post. “His real name is Chato, and he is home resting after being bailed out.”

KPD also included a few words of advice for pet parents.

” Always keep a good collar on you pet with his/her rabies vaccination and your phone number. It’s also a good idea to have them chipped so we can identify them quickly.”