KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore police are searching for the owner of a horse that escaped its enclosure overnight.

They posted to their Facebook page they found her wandering around the car dealerships early Wednesday morning.

Have you lost a horse?? Our night shift officers never quite know what to expect when cruising the streets after hours…. Posted by Kilgore Police Department on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

“She’s very friendly and was wearing a halter. We have her at a safe place until an owner can be located.”

If you or someone you know is the owner to this sweet animal, please contact the Kilgore Police Department.