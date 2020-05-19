Kilgore karate instructor takes classes outside to practice social distancing

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – While summer camps and sports leagues have been given the green light to open on May 31, a Kilgore karate instructor is already ahead of the game.

Robert Lamont is bringing his class outside to the public to follow CDC guidelines of social distancing.

After being closed for two months, he picked the Kilgore City Park Amphitheater to restart classes.

“What we’re trying to do is gradually begin teaching classes again and as I do this I am making sure we follow appropriate protocol,” said Lamont.

Lamont plans to visit other local cities to host classes for anyone wanting to learn.

On Tuesday he will be at the pavilion in front of the Tyler Glass Recreation Center from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday he will be at Longview Teague Park from 6-8 p.m.