Kilgore ISD changing school routes for Chandler Elementary

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore ISD will be changing the drop-off and pick-up routes for Chandler Elementary due to construction.

Beginning Monday, August 12, parents are encouraged to follow the map below and be patient as the construction is expected to be completed by January 2020.

“There will be plenty of directional signs, as well as City of Kilgore employees and KPD officers to help with the flow of traffic in this already congested area at drop off and pick up ,” explains Clay Evers, Director of Public Works. “We recommend if you have children at the Primary or Middle school to drop them off first and then drop off children at the Elementary school. For parents with children at the Primary or Middle schools and at the Intermediate school, the best route is to go back out on to Hwy 259 to Dudley Rd and the south on Whipporwill Ln.”

The new route includes:

Proceed east on Leach St

Turn left on to Birch Ln

Right on to Amanda Ln

Through to Penny Ln

Then right on to Amanda Ln to the drop-off/pick up point.

Chandler Street will be one way only, northbound and the portion of Chandler St between Leach and Amanda Ln will be for residents who reside in that block and KISD school buses only.

School traffic will only be able to turn right on to Chandler St when leaving the Elementary School. Please refer to the school traffic map or visit the project page on the City of Kilgore website.

The $1.15 million project will replace and relocate utilities, reconstruct curbs and gutters, and reconstruct asphalt roadway with reinforced concrete pavements.

“This is a long project and we ask the parents and KISD staff to be patient with us as we make these significant improvements. What we’re doing now will last for decades to come, it will be painful for the first few weeks but people will get use to the new routes,” said City Manager, Josh Selleck.