Kilgore family prepares to feed truck drivers after restaurant dining rooms close

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – After CDC guidelines shut down restaurant dining rooms due to coronavirus concerns, it has become a challenge for truck drivers to get meals.

To help the people who are stocking our shelves, one Kilgore family is planning to provide free food for truckers along I-20 on Wednesday.

They are prepared to hand out 30 meals but are asking for the public’s help so they can hand out several more.

The food will be handed out at the Winona Parking Area off I-10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The parking area is just past mile marker 571B

Eastbound side 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Westbound side 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

If you would like to help, you can show up to hand out food or bring snacks to share with truck drivers as well!