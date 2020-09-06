Kilgore East Texas Oil Museum celebrates 40th anniversary

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College hosted its 40th anniversary celebration on Saturday.

The museum set up a limited exhibit depicting the history of the Great East Texas Oil Field and the inception of the museum in 1980.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating 40 years since we opened our doors. For anyone who hasn’t visited the museum, it’s a real treasure. And for those who have visited, the new limited exhibit depicting our history is a must-see for visitors of all ages.” Olivia Moore, East Texas Oil Museum manager

The limited exhibit will be on display through October 24th.

The Boomtown Theater, which was part of the two-year museum renovation project, will feature “The Great East Texas Oil Boom”.

The East Texas Oil Museum is located at 1301 S. Henderson Blvd in Kilgore.

The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the museum is limited to a total of 35 guests at a time with face coverings.

For more information, contact Olivia Moore, ETOM Manager, at (903) 983-8295 or email omoore@kilgore.edu.