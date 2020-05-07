UPDATE: Woman who drove car off Kilgore bridge taken to hospital, likely to recover

UPDATE (9:45 A.M.) – The driver who crashed off a Kilgore bridge was a female, according to officials at the scene. However, the woman’s identity was not released.

EMS workers at the scene told KETK News that the woman had been taken to a local hospital, but appeared to be okay.

Her car was a Kia SUV. Two tow trucks were used to bring the car out of the crash site.

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore fire and emergency crews are responding to a car that reportedly drove off a bridge early Thursday morning.

The bridge was located on CR 1115, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

The driver told there sheriff’s office that they needed assistance getting out of the car. It is unclear who the driver is or what their injuries may be.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.