Kilgore College Rangerettes preview new officers at first football performance

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Five sophomores were selected to lead the Kilgore College Rangerettes for the 2019-2020 season during their annual Rangerette Show-off.

The Rangerette’s first performance will happen during halftime of their first football game set for Saturday against Tyler Junior College.

The fiver officers are:

Captain: Karsen Conser of Tyler

Righ End Lieutenant: Kenal DeVillier of Nederland

Right Middle Lieutenant: Kelee Norris of Longview

Left Middle Lieutenant: Emma Strange of Flower Mound

Left End Lieutenant: Kayla Parker of Pearland

15 sophomores tried out for the five officer positions in front of a packed house at Dodson Auditorium.

The Rangerettes have been a unique organization since Miss Gussie Nell Davis began the organization in 1940. Combinations of dance moves and precision drills earned them world recognition and local love.

The dance team is known as the world’s best-known collegiate drill team, traveling coast-to-coast on several world tours.

