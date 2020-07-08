Kilgore College Rangerettes announce 81st line

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – College freshman heard long-awaited news that they would be wearing the red, white, and blue to become the Kilgore College Rangerettes’ 81st line and represent East Texas across the world.
This year’s ceremony was slightly different as hopefuls donned masks, practices social distancing, and family and friends waited outside for the announcement.
80 women from across Texas trained week-long to learn routines in hopes of impressing the judges and becoming a worldwide sensation.
The 32 new Rangerettes will join 34 sophomores to make a line of 66.
The Rangerettes have been a unique organization since Miss Gussie Nell Davis began the organization in 1940. Combinations of dance moves and precision drills earned them world recognition and local love.
Davis retired from Kilgore College in 1979 and passed away on December 21, 1993.
Dana Blair is the current director and the first one to have been a former Rangerette. Shelley Wayne is the current assistant director and choreographer.
Both Blair and Wayne have worked together since 1993 to develop a world-renowned team.
The Rangerettes are known as the world’s best-known collegiate drill team, traveling coast-to-coast on several world tours.
Freshman members of the 2019-2020 Rangerettes
- Alvin, TX: Emma Geiman
- Austin, TX: Hannah Nauert
- Beaumont, TX: Katelyn Dickerson
- Beaumont, TX: Brea Landry
- Carrollton, TX: Cella Linebarger
- Cibolo, TX: Josephine Craighead
- College Station, TX: Baylie Senkel
- College Station, TX: Lindy Weisman
- Combine, TX: Lexi Leftwich
- Deer Park, TX: Saranda Adame
- Denton, TX: Karis Toleman
- Farmers Branch, TX: Allegra Norman
- Friendswood, TX: Ivy Sepulvado
- Garland, TX: Ashley Schutte
- Justin, TX: Sydney Lowe
- Katy, TX: Mariana Vega
- Keller, TX: Hannah McLendon
- Lantana, TX: Ivy Adams
- Lufkin, TX: Nevaeh Davis
- Lufkin, TX: Grace Montes
- McKinney, TX: Kylie Dauper
- Nederland, TX: Rhyan Stoker
- Plano, TX: Samantha Hebert
- Plano, TX: Katie Rock
- Richardson, TX: Emmy Brozak
- Richardson, TX: Bella Guzman
- Rowlett, TX: Erin Killingsworth
- San Antonio, TX: Isabella Benavidez
- Tatum, TX: Kylie Benavidez
- Troup, TX: Abbi Schoolcraft
- Whitehouse, TX: Abby Stainback
- Wichita Falls, TX: Sarah Johnston
For more information on the organization, click HERE.