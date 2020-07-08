Kilgore College Rangerettes announce 81st line

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – College freshman heard long-awaited news that they would be wearing the red, white, and blue to become the Kilgore College Rangerettes’ 81st line and represent East Texas across the world.

This year’s ceremony was slightly different as hopefuls donned masks, practices social distancing, and family and friends waited outside for the announcement.

80 women from across Texas trained week-long to learn routines in hopes of impressing the judges and becoming a worldwide sensation.

The 32 new Rangerettes will join 34 sophomores to make a line of 66.

The Rangerettes have been a unique organization since Miss Gussie Nell Davis began the organization in 1940. Combinations of dance moves and precision drills earned them world recognition and local love.

Davis retired from Kilgore College in 1979 and passed away on December 21, 1993.

Dana Blair is the current director and the first one to have been a former Rangerette. Shelley Wayne is the current assistant director and choreographer.

Both Blair and Wayne have worked together since 1993 to develop a world-renowned team.

The Rangerettes are known as the world’s best-known collegiate drill team, traveling coast-to-coast on several world tours.

Freshman members of the 2019-2020 Rangerettes

Alvin, TX: Emma Geiman

Austin, TX: Hannah Nauert

Beaumont, TX: Katelyn Dickerson

Beaumont, TX: Brea Landry

Carrollton, TX: Cella Linebarger

Cibolo, TX: Josephine Craighead

College Station, TX: Baylie Senkel

College Station, TX: Lindy Weisman

Combine, TX: Lexi Leftwich

Deer Park, TX: Saranda Adame

Denton, TX: Karis Toleman

Farmers Branch, TX: Allegra Norman

Friendswood, TX: Ivy Sepulvado

Garland, TX: Ashley Schutte

Justin, TX: Sydney Lowe

Katy, TX: Mariana Vega

Keller, TX: Hannah McLendon

Lantana, TX: Ivy Adams

Lufkin, TX: Nevaeh Davis

Lufkin, TX: Grace Montes

McKinney, TX: Kylie Dauper

Nederland, TX: Rhyan Stoker

Plano, TX: Samantha Hebert

Plano, TX: Katie Rock

Richardson, TX: Emmy Brozak

Richardson, TX: Bella Guzman

Rowlett, TX: Erin Killingsworth

San Antonio, TX: Isabella Benavidez

Tatum, TX: Kylie Benavidez

Troup, TX: Abbi Schoolcraft

Whitehouse, TX: Abby Stainback

Wichita Falls, TX: Sarah Johnston

