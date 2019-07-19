Kilgore College Rangerettes announce 80th line

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A dream came true Friday morning for 34 young women as they became the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team.

The announcement came in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium where new ‘hopefuls’ searched for their numbers displayed on stage.

91 women’ from across Texas trained week-long to learn unique routines in hopes of impressing the judges.

The 36 new Rangerettes will join the 36 sophomores to make a line of 70.

The Rangerettes have been a unique organization since Miss Gussie Nell Davis began the organization in 1940. Combinations of dance moves and precision drills earned them world recognition and local love.

Davis retired from Kilgore College in 1979 and passed away on December 21, 1993.

Dana Blair is the current director and the first one to have been a former Rangerette. Shelley Wayne is the current assistant director and choreographer.

Both Blair and Wayne have worked together since 1993 to develop a world-renowned team.

The Rangerettes are known as the world’s best-known collegiate drill team, traveling coast-to-coast on several world tours.

Freshman members of the 2019-2020 Rangerettes

Macy Belk – The Woodlands, TX

Rachel Bowsher – McKinney, TX

Shelby Dupont – Katy, TX

Elisabeth Eckles – Whitehouse, TX

Maggie Ethington – Nacogdoches, TX

Abigail Evans – Frisco, TX

Cassidy Fairchild – Georgetown, TX

Ani Ferrell – Round Rock, TX

Jolie Ferrell – Round Rock, TX

Grace Gatewood – McKinney, TX

Lainey Goodson – Lindale, TX

Emilie Grieve – New Braunfels, TX

Ariana Hickman – Mesquite, TX

Claire Hodges – Cedar Park, TX

Kayla House – Round Rock, TX

Natalie Lancaster – College Station, TX

Ashlyn LeBaron – Nederland, TX

Alexis Moisan – Carrollton, TX

Macie Moore – Bridge City, TX

Amanda Moreland – Round Rock, TX

Hannah Moss – Cypress, TX

Brooke Naulty – McKinney, TX

Shyanne Prevett – Haslet, TX

Alexa Ramos – Deer Park, TX

Caroline Rhodes – Springdale, AR

Kali Rochford – Midlothian, TX

Maribel Sauceda – Corpus Christi, TX

Julia Sincovec – Dallas, TX

Maggie Smith – Nederland, TX

Bailey Stark – Cypress, TX

Trinity Vogel – Austin, TX

Scarlet Walls – Plano, TX

Sydney Whittington – Flower Mound, TX

Catherine Wright – Texarkana, TX

For more information on the organization, click HERE.