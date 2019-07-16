Kilgore City Pool to preview ‘Jaws’ with red glowing water

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, Kilgore City Pool will feature its second free dive-in movie.

‘Jaws’ will preview on the big screen as pool LED lights illuminate red.

The movie is free to attend and will start at 8:30 p.m.

Kilgore City Pool informs people that ‘Jaws’, the 70’s classic horror film, has violent scenes and is targeted toward older age groups.

For more information on the dive-in movie, click here.

