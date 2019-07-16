Kilgore City Pool to preview ‘Jaws’ with red glowing water

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, Kilgore City Pool will feature its second free dive-in movie.
‘Jaws’ will preview on the big screen as pool LED lights illuminate red.
The movie is free to attend and will start at 8:30 p.m.
Kilgore City Pool informs people that ‘Jaws’, the 70’s classic horror film, has violent scenes and is targeted toward older age groups.
For more information on the dive-in movie, click here.
RELATED CONTENT: Kilgore to unveil refurbished city pool with free swim and ‘dive in’ movie
RELATED CONTENT: Kilgore City Pool opens after delay on Memorial Weekend