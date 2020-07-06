Kilgore city pool closing after lifeguards test positive for COVID-19

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) If you were hoping to take the children to the pool in Kilgore for some sun this week, you might need to rethink your plans.

According to city officials, the Kilgore City Pool is being closed after two lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19.

People who had direct contact with those who individuals have been contacted.

No re-opening date has been set, but city officials say monitor their Facebook page for the announcement. This time will be used to isolate staff and sanitize the facility.

They ask that if you attended the pool to monitor your symptoms and follow CDC guidelines.