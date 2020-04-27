Kilgore church collecting donations for Onalaska tornado victims

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore church is doing its part to help those impacted by the EF-3 tornado that tore through Onalaska on Wednesday, April 22.

The All Tribes Worship Center hosted an emergency food supplies drive at Sam’s Club in Longview on Monday with the goal of filling an 18-wheeler full of non-perishable items.

Donations included water, diapers, toilet paper, and canned goods. They will be given to those affected by the damage and first responders.

“We have plenty of room still and way that people can help and reach out this season. We have to realize that not only are they dealing with the coronavirus, but many of them there has been multiple deaths, so they are dealing with death, and the lose of there home,” said Becky McKinney, Co-pastor at All Tribes.

If you’re still looking to help, the church will be delivering all the supplies to Onalaska on Tuesday.

Onalaska Tornado

The National Weather Service classified the Onalaska tornado as an EF-3 storm that ripped through Polk County on Wednesday, April 22 and said it was the deadliest in the Houston-forecast area since 1987.

The tornado crossed over Polk County and struck Onalaska on its 32-mile path. Winds reached 140 miles per hour. An EF-3 rating is the third-highest the NWS can give to a tornado.

The tornado killed three people and destroyed 46 homes during its track and was estimated to be 500 yards wide.